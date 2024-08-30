Junet Mohamed Challenges Kalonzo’s Claim to Opposition Leader Title

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed criticized Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday for declaring himself the chief opposition leader.

During Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi’s thanksgiving ceremony, Junet accused Kalonzo of self-appointing to the role, emphasizing that no constitutional provision supports such a declaration in Kenya.

He pointed out that the government has not yet established the office of the official opposition, as mandated by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Junet reiterated his position, announcing plans to collaborate with the Leader of the Majority in Parliament, Kimani Ichungwa, to ensure the establishment of the opposition leader’s office.

“I heard our fellow brothers claiming that we as members of the ODM party are in government and that they are the new opposition leaders,” Junet stated.

“There is no place in the constitution where the role of the opposition leader has been highlighted. We, as the minority members in Parliament, will work with the Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to establish the position of the official opposition leader.”

Junet asserted that he currently holds the position of interim opposition leader due to Raila Odinga’s new pursuit of the African Union Commission Chairperson role.

He argued that his role as the minority leader in Parliament grants him the authority to assume Odinga’s responsibilities.

“So let no one pick up a role that is not yet there. Let us first work on the matter in Parliament, then someone can go ahead and take up the role,” Junet said.

“Currently, I am the opposition leader in Kenya because I am the minority leader, and you cannot take the role from me. Those who want to work in opposition should contact me.”