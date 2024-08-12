Immigration PS: Passport Production Streamlined, New Centers Opening Nationwide

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Service announced that the government has resolved the issues that previously delayed passport applications and issuance. Principal Secretary Julius Bitok assured Kenyans that processes have been streamlined to speed up the production of travel documents.

“We are now producing passports very fast. We have two new machines, modern banking halls, and we are continuously improving our systems,” Bitok stated.

Due to these improvements, Bitok confirmed that hundreds of passports have already been printed, clearing the backlog that had been a major concern for Kenyans. He urged those who have applied for passports to collect them promptly.

“Let us collect our passports from the Immigration offices. We have printed 110,000 passports, and they are ready for pickup. This is a significant number,” he emphasized.

Bitok also revealed that the government is expanding its services by establishing additional centers across the country to facilitate passport issuance.

“We have recently opened offices in Kericho and Bungoma, and we are now moving to Nyeri and Garissa. We are also considering opening an office in Machakos to bring these services closer to the people,” he said.