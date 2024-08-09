Family of Slain Protester David Chege Files Lawsuit Against Police

The brother of a Kenyan protester killed during anti-government demonstrations is suing the police, according to his lawyer.

On June 25, police fatally shot David Chege outside parliament, marking one of the bloodiest days in a series of rallies against President William Ruto’s administration that have gripped Kenya for weeks.

Since mid-June, these demonstrations have resulted in the deaths of at least 60 people, according to organizations such as the government-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and Amnesty Kenya.

Lawyer Ochiel Dudley, representing Chege’s brother, Brian Kinyanjui, confirmed that the lawsuit will be heard in the Nairobi High Court on October 16. The lawsuit challenges the unlawful killing of Chege and criticizes the delay in the investigation, arguing that the police violated Chege’s right to life and failed to arrest or prosecute those responsible.

The suit names top police officials, the police watchdog, and the prosecution as respondents. Kinyanjui, along with the Independent Medico-Legal Unit, is spearheading the legal action.

In an affidavit, Kinyanjui stated, “There was no reason for the police to kill my brother,” emphasizing that Chege, a freelance IT expert, was “peaceful and unarmed.”

The petition calls for the prosecution of the officers involved in Chege’s death and demands that the authorities conclude their investigation. It also seeks a public apology from the attorney general and unspecified damages.