Cerebrovascular disorders (CVA) – such as stroke – can have devastating impacts on individuals.

Emerging research indicates that CBD or Indica strains might offer significant neuroprotective benefits, which could be particularly beneficial for those at risk of stroke.

Key Takeaways:

Cannabidiol could become a key neuroprotective treatment for cerebrovascular accident patients.

THC prevents CVA by reducing body temperature, while non-psychoactive cannabinoid provides long-lasting neuroprotection through an anti-inflammatory CB1 receptor-independent mechanism.

Indicas and Indica-heavy hybrids have a lower THC-to-CBD ratio, which enhances CB2 receptor expression more effectively than Sativas or Sativa-heavy strains.

Cerebrovascular Disorders

A severe stroke (cerebrovascular accident or CVA) is a loss of brain function due to interrupted blood flow. There are two types:

Ischemic: Caused by an obstruction (thrombosis or embolism) blocking blood flow. Leads to oxygen deprivation and potential tissue damage. Hemorrhagic: Resulted from the ruptured blood vessel causing bleeding, which also leads to tissue damage.

CVA can cause significant motor function loss, such as complete flaccidity on one side of the body. A stroke in the lower brain areas, controlling heartbeat and breathing, can be fatal.

Treatment Approaches

Ischemic: Treated with thrombolysis (using anticoagulants and thrombolytics) or thrombectomy (mechanical clot removal). Hemorrhagic: Requires surgery to relieve pressure from bleeding. Anticoagulants and thrombolytics worsen bleeding.

Understanding the Basics of Cannabis

A comparison of the two compounds (CBD and THC) in the marijuana plant:

Property Cannabidiol Tetrahydrocannabinol Psychoactivity Non-psychoactive Psychoactive Receptor Affinity Higher affinity for CB2 receptors Binds equally to CB1 and CB2 receptors Medical Benefits Anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, neuroprotective Pain relief, anti-nausea, appetite stimulant Side Effects Rare and mild (e.g., fatigue, changes in appetite) Euphoria, anxiety, memory impairment

Cannabis Being A Possible Aid For CVA Patients

The U.S. federal government patented the neuroprotective properties of cannabis – recognizing its potential in treating oxidation-associated diseases, such as ischemic strokes and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Cannabinoids limit neurological damage following ischemic events. Nonpsychoactive cannabinoids are especially beneficial because they avoid the “high” associated with psychoactive cannabinoids.

Expert Findings and Incredible Outcomes in Japan

A study conducted by researchers in Fukuoka, Japan, in 2007 explored the effects of cannabidiol and Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol on CVA in mice.

The study aimed to investigate the neuroprotective mechanisms of these compounds in a middle cerebral artery (MCA) occlusion model.

Methods

Glutamate Release: Measured at 2 hours post-MCA occlusion.

Myeloperoxidase (MPO) and Cerebral Blood Flow: Assessed at 1 hour post-reperfusion.

Infarct Size and MPO: Evaluated at 24 and 72 hours post-MCA occlusion.

Results

THC:

Reduced infarction size when administered before the incident.

Increased CB1 receptors in the striatum and cortex but not in the hypothalamus.

Suggested a mechanism for cerebrovascular accident prevention through body temperature reduction.

CBD:

Provided potent and long-lasting neuroprotection when given before and after a stroke.

Worked through an anti-inflammatory mechanism independent of the CB1 receptor.

Did not affect excess glutamate release in the cortex post-occlusion.

Suppressed the decrease in immediate cerebral blood flow due to microcirculatory failure post-reperfusion.

Inhibited MPO activity in neutrophils and reduced MPO-immunopositive cells in the affected brain hemisphere.

Discussion

Cannabidiol offers significant and lasting neuroprotection through an anti-inflammatory mechanism independent of the CB1 receptor.

This suggests potential therapeutic applications for non-psychoactive compounds in treating cerebrovascular disorders and other conditions involving inflammation and neurodegeneration.

Biologically Active Full-Spectrum Plants For Treatment or Non-psychoactive Products

Both basic strains offer biologically active full-spectrum cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid plant materials. Indicas and indica-heavy hybrids have a lower THC-to-CBD ratio, which promotes CB2 receptor expression more than Sativas or Sativa-heavy strains.

Raw, fresh leaves or juice contain higher concentrations of non-psychoactive CBDA, further enhancing CB2 activation.

Indica strains to explore:

Feature Gorilla Glue #4 Gas Tanker Cement Shoes CBD Content 1% 1% 0% THC Content 28% 34% 31% Parent Strains Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, Chocolate Diesel Venom OG, several high-profile kush backcrosses Animal Cookies 09, OG Kush Breath (OGKB), Wet Dream Aroma Pungent, earthy, chocolate, sour diesel Pungent, gassy, diesel, earthy, herbal Minty, berry, earthy, spicy, citrus Flavor Pine, sweet, earthy, sour apple, chocolate, coffee Citrus, herbal, pine, sour, spice, woody Lemon, earthy, mint Experience Euphoria, relaxation, sedation, creative boost Happiness, relaxation, sedation, euphoria Relaxed, euphoric, uplifted Medical Benefits Chronic pain, insomnia, stress, depression, appetite loss Chronic pain, muscle tension, anxiety, stress, insomnia, appetite stimulation Chronic pain, muscle spasms, stress, insomnia, appetite stimulation, nausea reduction

If you prefer not to smoke weed, you can choose other CBD-containing products. These come in various forms, including oral and topical options. Each product type caters to different needs, so you can choose based on your specific goals.

Your Guide to Buying CBD For Stroke Management

Pre-clinical studies suggest that THC is neuroprotective before the incident, while cannabidiol offers protection both before and after. CBD’s neuroprotection may operate independently of the known cannabinoid receptor system.

When considering non-psychoactive products, understand their benefits and the various forms available.

Product Type Description Benefits Oils Concentrates extracts, taken sublingually Fast absorption, precise dosing Capsules Pre-measured in pill form Convenience, easy dosing Edibles Infused food products (e.g., gummies, chocolates) Discreet, long-lasting effects Topicals Infused creams, balms, and lotions Targeted relief for localized pain Tinctures Alcohol or glycerin-based extracts Versatile use (sublingual, topical) Vapes Oil designed for vaping Rapid onset, high bioavailability

Routine Practices for Better Management

Incorporating cannabidiol alongside traditional prevention methods can improve overall health outcomes.

You can integrate this cannabinoid into your routine or consult your doctor for personalized guidance.

Medication

Synergistic Effects: Work synergistically with certain medications by enhancing their efficacy. For instance, when combined with anticoagulants or antiplatelet drugs, cannabidiol may reduce the risk of clot formation more effectively.

Reduction of Side Effects: Help mitigate the side effects of some medications. For example, it can reduce nausea or anxiety, which are common side effects of prevention drugs. This makes the treatment regimen more tolerable for patients.

Lifestyle Changes

Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Incorporating cannabidiol into a healthy lifestyle with a good diet and maintained exercise can boost its anti-inflammatory benefits. This can promote overall vascular health, which can prevent stroke.

Stress Reduction: Anxiolytic properties of the non-psychoactive compound can help manage stress, a known risk factor for stroke. By reducing stress, cannabidiol can support traditional lifestyle interventions aimed at lowering risk. These include mindfulness practices, adequate sleep, and stress management techniques.

Prevent, Manage, and Improve Quality of Life with Cannabis

Recent findings on cannabis’s neuroprotective properties suggest that the plant could play a significant role in CVA prevention and treatment.

Cannabidiol has the potential to manage inflammation and provide long-lasting neuroprotective effects, while tetrahydrocannabinol may be more effective as a preventive measure.

Using full-spectrum cannabis can combine the benefits of both cannabinoids and lead to improved overall outcomes due to the entourage effect.

For those seeking a higher CBD-to-THC ratio, Indica strains are a good choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

How should stroke-prone patients approach the use of marijuana?

Begin with small amounts to gauge how your body responds and minimize potential side effects. You can start with a single puff and with 5 to 30 minutes before taking another. For edibles, start with 1 to 2.5mg and wait two hours before taking another. Keep track of how marijuana affects your symptoms and overall health. Always wait at least 24-48 hours before increasing the dosage to give your body adequate time to respond to the current level. Record dosages and effects to share with your healthcare provider for optimal treatment adjustments. Prefer methods like edibles, oils, or vaporizers over smoking to reduce cardiovascular risks.

Is there a difference between medical marijuana and recreational marijuana in terms of CVA prevention?

Yes, there can be differences. Medical marijuana addresses certain health conditions and may have different cannabinoid ratios, such as higher non-psychoactive substance and lower tetrahydrocannabinol content, compared to recreational marijuana. A healthcare provider guides the use of medical marijuana to ensure the patient receives the appropriate type and dosage.

Is cannabis a replacement for CVA treatment or an additional option?

It is an additional option rather than a primary treatment. CVA involves a complex treatment process that varies depending on the type and location of brain damage.

You cannot replace other medications with cannabis, but you can use it alongside them as part of a comprehensive treatment regimen.