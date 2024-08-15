Atwoli to Treasury CS Mbadi: Avoid Rigid IMF Policies to Protect Kenyans

COTU-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli has issued a stark warning to the newly appointed Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, urging him to exercise caution in his interactions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Atwoli emphasized that the conditions attached to IMF assistance could pose significant risks to Kenya’s economy if not handled carefully.

“It is the position of COTU (K) that if the new National Treasury Cabinet Secretary adopts a rigid approach and implements 100% of the IMF’s economic and finance adjustments advice, then such an approach will not succeed,” Atwoli stated, highlighting the potential for negative outcomes if Kenya blindly follows IMF guidance.

He warned that such an approach might push the country into a precarious situation, further burdening the finances of ordinary Kenyans.

This cautionary advice followed a meeting on Wednesday, August 14, between John Mbadi and Selim Cakir, the IMF Representative in Kenya, which took place ahead of the anticipated disbursement of over Kes.181 billion from the IMF. Atwoli expressed concern about the conditions tied to this financial injection, suggesting that they could have devastating implications for Kenya’s economy.

“We call upon the new Treasury Cabinet Secretary to approach IMF conditionalities with caution and a deep understanding of their potential impact on ordinary Kenyans. In fact, the further we stay away from the IMF and its accomplices, the better for this country,” Atwoli urged.

Atwoli also warned against strategies that would increase the tax burden on Kenyans and potentially lead to social unrest. Drawing from historical examples, he noted, “Following the IMF’s advice without scrutiny has led to negative consequences for citizens and workers.” He compared the current situation to the era of former President Mwai Kibaki, who carefully weighed IMF recommendations against the welfare of Kenyan citizens.

Atwoli stressed the importance of a balanced approach to economic policies, cautioning that blindly following IMF advice without considering local contexts and needs could ultimately result in unrest and social upheavals.