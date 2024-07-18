1Win Kenya is a renowned sports betting platform that offers players a variety of sporting events, cyber sports betting as well as a generous welcome bonus of 500% up to Ksh 110,000. Users are treated to a safe gaming environment and a high level of reliability.

However, of particular note are the sports betting options that are available to players. Keep reading this article to find out more about it.

General Info about 1Win Kenya

The operator has been in the market for over 5 years and during this time, they have managed to attract the interest of thousands of users from Kenya. The platform is completely safe and secure, as they operate in compliance with all regulations and laws, and adhere to KYC and AML policies.

By creating an account, you will be able to access popular sporting events. Separately, it is worth noting that the operator has a good reputation and is an official parter of many sports associations, such as UFC, WTA, ITF and others.

What Sports Betting Options are Available to Punters?

1Win offers players a wide range of betting options, so you won’t be bored. In addition, in the Sports section you can find many features that will make the gaming process even more interesting.

Pre-Match Betting

This type of predictions is the most popular among users, because everyone knows about it. The platform offers more than 1000 daily events where you can make a pre-match bet. The main advantage of such predictions is that you have a lot of time to thoroughly analyse the upcoming match and statistics.

Live Betting

If you like more dynamism and unpredictability, then live betting is exactly what you need. Players will be able to make predictions on matches that have already started. In this section, you will also be able to find a lot of available events. The main feature is that the odds change quickly.

You can add even more interest to your viewing experience by turning on the live streaming of the match. This way, users will not only be able to enjoy watching the match, but also adjust the bet if needed.

Betting on Virtual Sports

Another popular section among users is Virtual Sports. To open this tab, click on the “More” button located in the main menu. After that you will get access to more than 70 virtual games. The idea is that you bet on a short match that is devised by artificial intelligence. All competitions are presented from popular providers such as Leap, BetGames, 1×2 Gaming and others.

What Odds are Available to Players?

The odds are an integral part of the gameplay as they are what indicate your winnings. On the platform, users have access to decimals that show the amount that can be won for every Kenyan shilling spent. If you want to estimate the possible winnings, then multiply the bet amount by the odds.

More on Markets

Along with a large selection of events, you will also have access to different betting markets. They depend on the selected sport and the type of bet (pre-match or live). Among the main types of bets you can distinguish the following:

Total number of goals;

Winner of the match;

Double chance;

The result of a match within a certain period of time;

Handicap and more.

And this is far from the limit. The variety of betting markets is simply impressive.

Main Types of Bets

Users can make 3 types of bets at once, among them:

Regular. In this case, you make a prediction for a specific match and choose only one outcome;

Express. This bet combines 2 or more results at once, which are calculated according to the odds. You win only when all predictions are correct;

Series. Such bets consist of several events. If one of the predictions turns out to be wrong, you just reduce the possible winnings, but you don’t lose everything.

Conclusion

If you have been looking for a reliable platform with a wide variety of betting types for a long time, then take a look at 1 Win. This is an operator that offers safe services, good betting markets, pre-match and live predictions as well as virtual sports. So why not sign up now?