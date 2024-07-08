Weatherman Forecasts Continued Rainfall Until Wednesday

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting continued moderate to heavy rainfall across various parts of the country until Wednesday.

Announced on Sunday, the Met Department detailed that rainfall is anticipated over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and North-western Kenya.

Counties likely to be affected include Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot.

The forecast indicates that these regions will experience rain showers and thunderstorms in localized areas until Wednesday, July 10. Residents of North-western Kenya should also prepare for sporadic rainfall during this period.

Additionally, intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected over parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Rift Valley itself.

Mornings in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley are likely to be cloudy with sunny intervals, while showers are anticipated in a few places at night.

Counties such as Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka are within the areas expected to experience these weather patterns.

The weatherman has also forecasted strong southerly to south-easterly winds exceeding 25 knots (12.9 m/s) over portions of the Coast and North-eastern Kenya.

In the coastal region, encompassing Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale Counties, sunny intervals are forecasted until Tuesday, with the possibility of showers over some areas on Wednesday, according to the Met department’s projections.