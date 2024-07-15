Ruto Assures Kenyans of Better Cabinet, “Pray for me as I Reconstitute Govt”

President William Ruto has called on the church to pray for him as he prepares to reconstitute the cabinet, following the recent dismissal of all Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney General.

Addressing congregants during a church service at A.I.P.C.A Ndogino in Nyandarua County, Ruto emphasized the need for guidance as he appoints new officials to lead the nation.

He asserted his full authority over the government and framed the challenges ahead as opportunities for personal and national growth, pledging to apply lessons learned to become an exemplary leader.

“Hii serikali iko hapa mbele muniombee ndio nipate wafanyikazi watakaonisaidia kutimiza ahadi tuliowekeana mimi na nyinyi,” he said.

Ruto underscored his vision to transform Kenya into a nation independent of loans and debt. He announced the establishment of a task force to audit the country’s debts, aiming to ensure Kenya’s stability and prosperity while meeting the aspirations of its citizens.

“I am fully in charge, I am stronger, I assure Kenyans that I will have a very effective cabinet to serve Kenyans, I will have a government of national unity, pray for me, my government is committed to moving Kenya forward,” said President Ruto.

The church service was held near Ndururi Primary School, where the President faced protests from Gen Zs a few weeks ago and had to be escorted by his security team.

Promising to finance the completion of Ndogino AIPCA church, President Ruto expressed concern about the ban on harambees negatively affecting church projects. He announced plans for public consultation on the law to gather Kenyans’ opinions on how leaders should support church initiatives.

“I am instructing my Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and the church leadership to assess the funding needed to complete the church so that I can issue a check,” Ruto added.