Elevating Gachagua to Presidency Would Be a Disaster for Kenya, Oburu Oginga Warns Against Calls for Ruto’s Resignation

Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga has voiced serious concerns regarding the mounting calls for President William Ruto’s resignation, warning that they could potentially thrust the country into instability.

Citing constitutional provisions, Dr. Oginga pointed out that President Ruto’s resignation would automatically elevate Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to the presidency, a prospect he vehemently criticized.

During a press conference in Kisumu on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Dr. Oburu did not mince words in his critique of Deputy President Gachagua, labeling him the “worst” leader who, in his view, could exacerbate the country’s challenges.

“While they are all bad leaders, Gachagua is unapologetically shameless and has publicly declared the country a shareholding entity,” Dr. Oburu asserted.

He described the idea of elevating Mr. Gachagua to the presidency as perilous, citing biases in appointments made by the Kenya Kwanza leadership that favor members of two dominant communities over other Kenyans.

The Siaya senator emphasized that Kenya faces a critical juncture and urged citizens to engage thoughtfully in navigating the current crisis, which he believes tests the nation’s unity and peace.

Expressing deep concern over potential outcomes, Dr. Oginga cautioned that successful protests by Gen Z could lead the military to intervene, a scenario he warned could mirror situations in Egypt, Chad, Mali, Guinea, Gabon, Sudan, and Niger, potentially regressing Kenya into dictatorship and jeopardizing current democratic gains.

“While popular uprisings are legitimate and people-led, success is often determined by the decisions taken by the military,” he said.

In his appeal to national leaders, Dr. Oginga urged against exploiting the situation for political advantage and instead emphasized the need for responsible guidance amid the uncertainties.

“This is a fluid situation that demands steadfast leadership. Leaders must not ride on the energy of Gen Zs and merely echo their sentiments but provide constructive guidance to the younger generation of Kenyans,” he asserted.

Regarding political strategy, Dr. Oginga disclosed ODM’s readiness to engage in national dialogue and support President Ruto’s envisioned broad-based political arrangement, which could integrate opposition figures into the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Highlighting the importance of policy continuity, he underscored the opposition’s commitment to advocating for the implementation of crucial policies promised to Kenyans before the 2022 General Election, aiming to ensure stability as the country prepares for the 2027 elections.

The Siaya lawmaker called upon the youth to actively participate in the upcoming elections and to conscientiously elect capable leaders in 2027, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s future.