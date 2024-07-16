President Ruto Calls Out American NGO Over Alleged Role in Kenyan Protests

President William Ruto’s accusations against the Ford Foundation, delivered during a speech in Nakuru on Monday, have ignited a contentious debate surrounding the organization’s alleged role in fomenting violence during anti-government protests.

Ruto directly implicated the American private foundation, alleging that it hired individuals to instigate chaos, resulting in widespread property damage and looting. His stern remarks underscored a serious accusation of external interference in Kenya’s domestic affairs.

“I want to ask the people of the Ford Foundation to tell us, what is the purpose of their money if it is used to cause chaos?” Ruto questioned.

“We are going to call them out and we are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy, we are going to call them out and we are going to tell them they either style up or they leave,” he declared emphatically.

Furthermore, Ruto emphasized his government’s resolve to hold accountable those funding young Kenyans to disrupt peaceful demonstrations.

“We have no use for anarchy and destruction of property. Those sponsoring that violence, we know you and I want to call out those who are behind the anarchy in Kenya, those behind sponsoring the chaos in Kenya, shame on them,” he asserted with conviction.

Taking to social media, President Ruto reiterated his accusations, urging the Ford Foundation to provide a clear response to the allegations levied against it.

“Our youth are not available for retrogressive assignments. Those sponsoring them to cause violence and mayhem must be ashamed of themselves. We ask the Ford Foundation to explain to Kenyans its role in the recent protests,” he posted, vowing to expose any threats to Kenya’s hard-won democracy.

Founded in 1963 by Edsel Ford, the Ford Foundation initially focused on administering charitable funds for scientific and educational purposes. Over the decades, it has evolved into a significant humanitarian institution operating across 11 regions globally, including extensive involvement in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and North America.

In East Africa, particularly in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, the Ford Foundation has collaborated extensively to advocate for civic justice and support social justice activists.

Notably, from 2009 alone, the foundation has disbursed over Kes.138 billion ($10.7 million) in the region, underscoring its substantial impact and ongoing commitment to social development and justice advocacy.