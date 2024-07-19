No Salary Reviews for Public Officers in 2024/25, Announces SRC

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has decided to freeze salary reviews for all public officers during the 2024/25 Financial Year, citing fiscal constraints and budget cuts resulting from the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, 2024.

In a statement to media houses, SRC announced, “We have deferred the implementation of the salary review for all other public officers in the financial year 2024/2025 until further notice, contingent upon the availability of funding.”

This decision, SRC explained, arose from the absence of an allocated budget to implement recommended remuneration and benefits for public officers, originally slated to commence in July 2024.

SRC emphasized that the decision was made in consultation with the National Treasury, guided by the principles of fiscal sustainability outlined in Article 230(5) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, aiming to manage the public compensation bill responsibly.

The commission affirmed that annual salary adjustments within existing structures would proceed within the allocated budget, but clarified that no additional funding would be provided for implementing job evaluation outcomes in the financial year 2024/2025.

“SRC will continue to monitor the situation and consider a review subject to availability of funding, as shall be advised accordingly by the National Treasury,” the Commission said.

Furthermore, SRC advised public service institutions with Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) affected by the deferred salary review to engage their respective trade unions accordingly.