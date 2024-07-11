Man Accused of Repeatedly Breaking into Parliament, Stealing Electronics Worth Sh2.6M

Kelvin Mang’are, accused of breaking into Parliament four times between April and July 2024 and vandalizing electrical switches valued at Kes.2.6 million, faces charges related to theft and unlawful entry.

Authorities allege that Mang’are illegally entered the Parliament building on April 23 and May 20, 2024, contravening Section 306 (a) of the Penal Code. During these incidents, he purportedly stole electrical switches worth Kes.890,000, belonging to Magal Security Solution company.

According to the charge sheet, on April 23, 2024, around 18:30 hours, at the Parliament of Kenya along Parliament Road in Starehe Sub-county within Nairobi, Mang’are broke into the basement area of the main Parliament Building and stole two CISCO CCTV switches valued at Kes.890,000.

Additionally, Mang’are faces accusations of breaking into Parliament on June 24, 2024, and again on July 8, 2024, the latter being the day of his arrest on the premises. It is alleged that he stole two more switches, each valued at Kes.445,000, from the Parliament’s VIP restaurant.

Furthermore, he is charged with handling stolen goods under Section 322 (1) (2) of the Penal Code, having been apprehended with one of the stolen CCTV switches during his arrest inside the Parliament building on July 8.

During his court appearance before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe at the Milimani Law Courts, Mang’are pleaded not guilty to all charges and sought lenient bail and bond terms.

Magistrate Shikwe granted him bail set at Kes.500,000 or a cash bail alternative of Kes.200,000, with a surety of the same amount. The case is scheduled for mention on July 24.