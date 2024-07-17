Humour·Social Media Hilarious Trending Memes and Tweets This Wednesday July 17, 2024 by Nick Mwangi It’s midweek and this is what’s trending. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story 200 Additional Kenyan Police Officers Deployed to Haiti Next Story Bangbet Awards Betting Wizards in the Euro 2024 Super Prediction Jackpot Latest from Blog Mukuru Kwa Njenga Murders: Families Identify Victims as Police Detain Two More Suspects Nyali MP Moha Jicho Pevu Accuses Citizen TV, NTV of Perpetuating Violence, Praises KTN Bangbet Awards Betting Wizards in the Euro 2024 Super Prediction Jackpot 200 Additional Kenyan Police Officers Deployed to Haiti Collins Jumaisi Khalusha: Suspected Kware Serial Killer Alleges Police Torture Led to Confession