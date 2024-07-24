High Court Delays Task Force Audit of Public Debt Amid Legal Dispute

The High Court has extended orders barring the task force appointed by President William Ruto to audit public debt.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi has also allowed the petitioners to serve the respondents, including the four task force members, through a national newspaper.

Surgeons Benjamin Magare Gikenyi and Eliud Matindi challenged the task force’s appointment, arguing that President Ruto exceeded his constitutional powers.

On July 5, 2024, Ruto established the independent task force to conduct a comprehensive audit of the country’s public debt, requiring it to deliver a detailed report within the next three months.

Ruto emphasized that the audit would provide transparent information to the public and assess how public resources have been spent over time.

“This audit will offer clarity on the nature of our debt, detail how public resources have been spent, and propose strategies for managing our resources sustainably, without burdening future generations,” he stated.

On July 9, 2024, the High Court blocked the task force from commencing its work following the petition by the surgeons.

Benjamin Magare Gikenyi and Eliud Matindi argued that the president lacked the authority to establish the task force and that this action exceeded his constitutional powers. They also claimed that the task force’s responsibilities, as outlined in the gazette notice, encroached on the roles of the Auditor General.

The court will revisit the matter on September 18, 2024.