Humour·Social Media All The Hilarious Trending Memes and Tweets This Wednesday July 10, 2024 by Nick Mwangi Here’s what’s trending on the socials today. Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Prev1 of 20NextUse your ← → (arrow) keys to browse Facebook X Whatsapp Telegram Email Previous Story Kenyan Forces Reclaim Haiti’s Largest Hospital from Gangs Next Story Hustler Fund Secure Despite Audit Findings, Says CS Chelugui Latest from Blog Heart-Rending Testimony as Court Hears Child’s Account of Shakahola Cult Ordeal Human Rights Commission Makes Additional Demands to Ruto All the Memes and Tweets Trending in Nairobi This Furahiday Cabinet Dismissal Insufficient, Ruto Should Fall on his Sword – Omtatah High Court Strikes Down Ruto’s Shakahola Inquiry