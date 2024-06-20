Tanzania to Construct 22-Story Twin Towers in Nairobi

The Tanzanian government is constructing a twin-tower complex in Nairobi to accommodate its Kenyan embassy, residences, and office rental units.

Tanzania’s National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is investing in the project to generate foreign currency for the government and save on rental expenses for the chancery and embassy staff housing.

Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs Minister January Makamba and his Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi attended the project’s ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday.

“We seek to use professional and world-class real estate entities to develop these assets to earn income for the government and uplift the quality of our embassies and embassy staff housing,” Makamba said.

The 22-floor complex will be situated in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area. This project is part of the first phase of Tanzania’s long-term plan, which includes erecting similar properties in Kigali, Rwanda; Kinshasa, DR Congo; London, UK; New York, US; and Lusaka, Zambia.

Mudavadi described the scheme as a significant step in strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic relations with its southern neighbor.

“As a government, we will work with all the planning agencies to give you support to avoid any bureaucracies that can delay the process,” Mudavadi said in a statement issued by his ministry.

Currently, the Tanzanian High Commission in Nairobi is located at Reinsurance Plaza in the city’s central business district.

Tanzania’s foreign ministry reports that the country spends approximately Tsh.29 billion (about Ksh. 1.4 billion) annually on renting embassy offices and housing for embassy staff.