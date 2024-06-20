Mudavadi Insists Govt Decisions Won’t Always Please Everyone

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is urging Kenyans to recognize the government’s efforts in running its programs and delivering essential services to all citizens.

Amid widespread debate over the Finance Bill 2024, Mudavadi, who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, acknowledged that tough but necessary decisions are being made by the government in this regard.

Mudavadi emphasized that the country is in a position where it must generate its own revenue.

“I ask a fundamental question. If you were in the driving seat, what would you do under the current circumstances to get us out of the challenges that we have? That’s a very important question because it’s quite easy sometimes to make a lot of comments,” he said.

To fulfill its constitutional mandate, the Prime CS further emphasized that the government is occasionally compelled to pursue initiatives that may not be universally popular.

“As we reflect important aspect of finance of government, let us distinguish between what is a popular government and what is a populist government. Sometimes we all fall into the trap of being extremely populist because it sounds good and you get an applaud,” he said

“We must look at it in the context that we must take and make certain decisions so that at the end of the day it is the government that draws the collective popularity as opposed to a government that is populist because then we might not be making the right decisions,” added Mudavadi.