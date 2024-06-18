Scholarship and Loan Application Portal Opens Today for University and TVET Students

The Ministry of Education has announced the official opening of the application portal for scholarships and loans for students joining universities and TVET institutions on Tuesday, June 18.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu noted that the applications under the Student-Centred Funding Model for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) cohort were initially scheduled to open on Saturday, June 15.

However, due to adjustments made to the national calendar following the declaration of Monday, June 17, 2024, as a public holiday for Eid Al-Adha, the ministry decided to reschedule the portal opening to Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

This change was made to allow Kenyans ample time to prepare and celebrate Eid Al-Adha in solidarity with the Muslim fraternity.

Parents and students have received assurance of sufficient time for all eligible students to apply for the funding.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu launched the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal on July 31, 2023. This portal facilitates individual applications for scholarships, loans, and bursaries shortly after students receive their admission letters.

The model aims to directly allocate higher education funds to students based on carefully curated criteria.

To qualify for application, individuals must have been placed by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to pursue undergraduate, diploma, craft certificate, or artisan courses at accredited public universities or TVET colleges in Kenya.

