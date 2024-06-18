Ruto Issues Warning to Police After Fatal Shooting of Magistrate Kivuti

President William Ruto has urged the police to protect judicial officers following the death of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monicah Kivuti.

The magistrate succumbed to gunshot wounds on Friday night at the Nairobi Hospital after a senior police officer opened fire in an open court in Makadara last Thursday, injuring three other officers.

Fellow officers shot and killed the Officer Commanding Police Station in Kisumu County on the spot.

President Ruto stated that what happened to Magistrate Kivuti “should not happen again.”

The president warned police officers against turning their guns on the people they are supposed to protect, insisting that threats to judicial officers are unacceptable.

“I join the family, friends and the judicial fraternity in mourning the tragic death of Honourable Monica Kivuti who was serving as the Principal Magistrate of the Makadara Courts,” President Ruto said on Monday.

He added, “The confrontation, threats or attacks of any form against judicial officers is unacceptable, criminal and an affront to the rule of law.”

Ruto stated that the police exist to assure Kenyans of their security.

“Under no circumstances should they abandon this essential obligation or ever turn from their duty of protection and become threats to the safety and security of the people,” he said.

“I ask the police to ensure the safety of our judicial officers at all times as they discharge their duties. We have lost a firm and hardworking judicial professional who served Kenyans with dedication. She still had a lot to offer our country,” the President said.

“I pray that the Almighty God grants you strength to bear this loss and comforts you with divine solace,” he added.