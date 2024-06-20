Julius Kamau Charged for Disrupting CS Ndungu’s Budget Reading Photo Session

Authorities have charged Julius Kamau, who allegedly disrupted Treasury CS Njunguna Ndung’u’s photo shoot ahead of the budget reading last Thursday.

Kamau appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi alongside his coaccused Eric Mankuyu and entered a new plea.

They were charged with creating a disturbance likely to cause a breach of peace by yelling, shouting, and attempting to disrupt the photo session with the Cabinet Secretary of National Treasury and Economic Planning and his delegates.

The alleged offense took place on Thursday, June 13 at the Treasury Building on Harambee Avenue.

Last Friday, the court ordered a mental evaluation for Kamau after he interrupted proceedings to protest against the government.

“Kenyans are oppressed by the government and all of them are fools. We are facing a high cost of living and yet we were colonised. Colonisation never really ended,” Kamau lamented in court last Friday.

When he appeared in court on Wednesday, it was revealed that he went to the hospital for the evaluation, but the hospital lacked the necessary facilities to conduct the test.

Kamau, through his lawyer Soyinka Lempaa, urged the court to allow him to plead, asserting that he is mentally fit.

“My client is a frustrated man as the economy keeps souring. He is has a family and the breadwinner. Please allow him to plead to the charges,” Lempaa said.

The accused denied the charges and were released on a cash bail of Kes.10,000 or a bond of Kes.50,000. The case is scheduled for mention on June 26.