High Court Rules on Rightful Owner of KICC Land Following KANU Suit

The High Court in Milimani has ruled that the land housing the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) belongs to the State.

KANU party filed the case before the Environment and Land Court in 2020, seeking to reclaim the land, claiming it was allocated to the former ruling party in May 1969 by the commissioner of lands.

But Justice Jacqueline Mogeni ruled that KANU acquired the land illegally and unlawfully. She revoked KANU’s title and declared the Ministry of Tourism as the lawful owner of the land.

“The allocation of the property to KANU without following legal procedures is unlawful and illegal,” she said.

The judge also questioned how former KANU party leader, the late President Daniel Arap Moi, received allocation of the land, which was not surveyed and designated for public use.

She noted that KANU did not provide evidence of the procedure used to alienate and allocate public land to the chairman of a political party.

Justice Mogeni emphasized that the commissioner of lands lacked the authority to alienate the premises to KANU.