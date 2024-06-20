DPP Appeals Oscar Sudi’s Acquittal in Fake Academic Papers Case

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has written to Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, urging him to appeal against the acquittal of Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi on charges of forging his academic certificates.

Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo acquitted Sudi on June 7, stating he had no case to answer due to faults in the prosecution’s illegal acquisition of evidence against him.

The magistrate criticized investigators for improperly gathering evidence from Sudi during an interrogation conducted at a hotel in Nairobi instead of at EACC offices.

“In investigation practice, interrogation of a suspect at a venue of their choice is dubious,” the magistrate ruled.

“The evidence obtained, therefore, is suspicious and evokes credibility questions,” he added.

However, EACC contends that Magistrate Kombo erred in not requiring Mr Sudi to defend himself, despite substantial evidence indicating he falsified his academic certificates.