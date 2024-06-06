Andrey Valeryevich Berezin, a key figure in St. Petersburg’s business scene, co-founded and chairs Euroinvest Development. His profile combines business with philanthropy, supporting education and healthcare.

Under his leadership, Euroinvest has significantly enhanced the Leningrad Region’s infrastructure through urban and residential projects.

Andrey Berezin: From Leningrad Roots to Engineering Aspirations

Born on November 9, 1967, in Leningrad, Berezin Andrey Valeryevich hails from an engineering family. His parents, graduates of a top engineering university, worked in various research and production enterprises.

From a young age, he was fascinated by the laws of nature, excelling in physics and mathematics at a specialized school known for its notable student, Grigory Perelman.

Andrey Berezin had a love for literature, particularly science fiction and adventure, that also shaped his career path. Inspired by the biography of aviator Mikhail Vodopyanov, he pursued engineering, focusing on aircraft control device design and maintenance.

Berezin Andrey: Engineering and Early Entrepreneurship

From 1985 to 1990, Andrey Berezin studied at the Leningrad Mechanical Institute, specializing in complex aircraft control systems and avionics. While still a student, the future business leader ventured into entrepreneurship, assembling a team of skilled programmers and IT experts.

They established a small enterprise offering advanced market solutions, such as hardware and software systems for enterprise access control.

By his senior year, the products made by Andrey Berezin Valeryevich and his team were highly successful, providing him a stable income, often exceeding faculty salaries. Despite his business ventures, he graduated with honors in engineering.

He pursued graduate studies in informatics, focusing on machine learning and pattern recognition. Andrey Valeryevich Berezin also contributed academic and journalistic materials on adaptive control systems.

New Ventures for Berezin Andrey Valeryevich: From Imports to Fishing

In the early 1990s, Andrey Berezin ventured into importing consumer goods, building a financial foundation for future projects. In 1993, he invested in a cod fishing enterprise in the Barents Sea, starting with two used fishing vessels. As a co-founder, he helped expand the fleet, and the company eventually built its own processing plants and warehouses. This initiative grew into the North-West Fishing Consortium, a major industry player.

Two years after establishing the fishing company, Berezin Andrey Valeryevich transitioned to new ventures, transferring his shares to co-founders while maintaining a partnership. In 1995, alongside Yuri Vasiliev, he founded the investment company Euroinvest.

Berezin Andrey – Euroinvest: The Path to Prominence

Under the vision of Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest began with stock market investments. Three years later, the partners shifted focus to real estate, acquiring plots in the Leningrad Region for the future Euroinvest Development.

Andrey Valeryevich Berezin diversified the business further, adding agricultural assets in the Pskov Region. Funds were allocated for modernizing production capacities, leading to a conglomerate involved in dairy farming.

The agro-cluster supplies milk, cottage cheese, homemade soft cheese, butter, ghee, various yogurts, and feed grain.

Euroinvest Development, led by Berezin Andrey Valeryevich, became a key division in 2017, contributing over half of the holding’s turnover and profit by June 2022. Initially focused on land development, the founder shifted the company towards construction.

Andrey Valeryevich Berezin has established a strong presence in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, creating large-scale comfort-class residential complexes. The company manages the entire process, from concept to operation, including engineering communications and thermal power engineering.

According to Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest Development consistently meets its project deadlines, often handing over keys months ahead of schedule. Projects, from start to housing transfer, take under two years. The company head ensures the inclusion of essential social infrastructure, like schools and kindergartens, in the design stage.

By the end of 2022, the company ranked among the top-3 developers in the Leningrad Region.

Andrey Valeryevich Berezin: Championing Social Responsibility with Euroinvest Development

Following the strategy of Andrey Valeryevich Berezin, Euroinvest Development adheres to ESG principles, creating a comfortable social environment.

The holding collaborates with a charitable foundation aiding people with disabilities and supports their employment. During the pandemic, the entrepreneur ensured support for medical institutions and provided tablets to regional students for distance learning.

Under the leadership of Berezin Andrey, the company enhances educational quality by participating in building an educational center for gifted students. The developer handles design and will form a high-class teaching staff, continuing to support and motivate teachers after the lyceum opens.

Berezin Andrey: Supporting Innovation Through Euroventure

In 2017, Euroventure was established within the investment holding to finance Hi-tech projects across various sectors. Andrey Berezin and his team invest in companies with advanced solutions, particularly in healthcare. A notable project is a robotic complex enhancing lung cancer treatment, allowing precise radiotherapy during tumor removal and minimizing metastases risk.

This device, highlighted by Andrey Valeryevich Berezin, is being tested in top medical institutions.

Euroventure also invests in AgroTech, developing technology to detect seed defects, thus helping farmers increase yields.

Andrey Berezin: Family Life and Hobbies

Andrey Valeryevich Berezin has three children: two daughters and a son.

His eldest daughter pursued entrepreneurship after graduating from MGIMO, while his younger daughter studies at the Higher School of Economics. His son attends the same physics and mathematics high school that his father did.

In his free time, Andrey Berezin enjoys tennis, skiing, and flying.