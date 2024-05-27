Sudi to Gachagua: ‘You Can’t Threaten Me’

The war of words between Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua escalated over the weekend, with the former asserting that he would not be intimidated by the latter.

Speaking on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at AIC Kipkorgot Church in Kapsoya Ward, Ainabkoi Constituency, Sudi stated that Gachagua cannot dictate where he goes or how he handles his political matters.

This follows Gachagua’s remarks on Saturday, where he cautioned leaders from Rift Valley, including Sudi, against interfering in Mt. Kenya politics.

“Some people here in Rift Valley and some youths from our region are planning politics for 2032. Do you want to succeed President William Ruto while he’s still alive? What’s the meaning of this 2032 nonsense? Can we focus? So, the problem, Senator Mandago, is with a few leaders from this region who have close ties to the president. You are meddling in our politics, deceiving people to start planning things for 2032,” Gachagua stated.

According to Gachagua, each leader should concentrate on the politics of their region and refrain from meddling in the politics of other regions.

“I urge the people of the Rift Valley, we willingly and lovingly supported the president, and we continue to support him. We ask for a little respect, do not try to dictate to us the politics of Mount Kenya and its leadership. You plan your politics and leadership. When William Ruto retires after 10 years, we will not interfere with your plans; you will plan on your own. Our mountain politics is not something you can compete with; it’s very complex. Only those from the mountain can understand it,” Gachagua said.

In response, Sudi, a close ally of the president, said he was unfazed and affirmed that he would continue holding fundraisers across the country, a practice he inherited from President Ruto.

“You cannot control where I go. If we all stayed in our respective constituencies then we could not be in government. We had to fly all over the country to ask Kenyans to elect this government. I am not someone you can threaten. I have been threatened enough and this does not move me.

“You know I got this thing from Ruto. He passed it to me because now he is concentrating on national matters. So I have to continue doing this in any part of the country,” Sudi retorted.

Amid reports of emerging divisions within the Kenya Kwanza government, rumors suggest a rift between Ruto and Gachagua.

However, Gachagua dismissed speculation of discord with Ruto, affirming a strong working bond.

Speaking at a church service in Matharu, Kesses constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Gachagua reiterated their unity and effective collaboration.

“I and President Ruto are working seamlessly, with mutual respect and coordination. Our government remains steadfast,” said the DP.