President Ruto: We’re Deliberate in Job Creation For Kenyan Youth

President William Ruto has reiterated that the government is implementing robust measures to address youth unemployment in the country.

Ruto stated that the government is investing in vocational education to provide youth with market-ready knowledge, skills, and competencies.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Government is establishing ICT Hubs across the country to introduce youth to lucrative digital jobs that are already changing the lives of many.

He also noted that the Government is negotiating for more job opportunities abroad under the export of labor program.

President Ruto made these remarks on Thursday during the official opening of the Webuye West Technical and Vocational College and ICT Hub in Machakha, Bungoma.

Some Photos.