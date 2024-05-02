Pope Francis Offers Sympathy to Kenyans Affected by Floods

Pope Francis has conveyed sympathy for Kenyans affected by the devastating floods, which have claimed over 170 lives.

In a post on X, the Pope acknowledged the devastation caused by the severe floods and assured that he stands spiritually close to the people of Kenya. He also called for prayers for all those affected.

“I am spiritually close to the people of #Kenya at this time when a severe flood has claimed many lives and destroyed vast areas. Let us pray together for all those who suffer the effects of this natural disaster.”

The Pope’s message comes amid intensified search and rescue operations by multi-agency teams, including the military, across the country.

The death toll from the Mai Mahiu tragedy had reached 46 on Wednesday, with 75 people reported missing. The incident occurred on Monday morning in Old Kijabe town when the walls of an old railway tunnel filled with water collapsed, sweeping homes downstream.

The weather forecast from April 30 to May 6 predicts continued heavy rainfall over several parts of the country.

Nearly 200,000 individuals have been affected in 36 counties, with Nairobi, Tana River, West Pokot, and Homa Bay counties among the hardest hit. Landslides and mudslides have also affected residents of Muranga and Nakuru Counties.

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation is underway for tourists trapped by floodwaters in over 14 tourist camps in Talek, Narok, after the Talek River overflowed.

Yesterday, the Kenya Red Cross airlifted 36 people to safety and rescued another 25 through an aqua rescue team.