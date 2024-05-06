Nairobi Water Announces Water Rationing Amid Flooding

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced intermittent water supply within Nairobi County.

In a statement on Sunday, the city water supplier noted that ongoing flooding has damaged some supply pipelines, resulting in some areas receiving water with low pressure. The rationed supply, conducted through the Equitable Water Distribution Program, will ensure each customer receives water at least once a week.

These areas comprise Fedha 1 Estate, Infinity Estate on Kagundo Road, Tumaini Estate, The Whole of Tassia, Avenue Park 1 & 2 Estates, Nyayo Embakasi Estate, Kware Road area Kwa Ndege, Lower Plot 10, Lexo, and surrounding areas.

Other affected areas include Ngomongo, Korogocho, Matopeni-Kayole, Brookside Grove Westlands, Wangapala and Iregi Roads – Parklands, Cotton Road and Dennis Pritt Road – Kilimani, Chieko in Kasarani, Kamiti Road near Jacaranda, Kahawa Barracks, and Kenyatta University.

The water company highlighted that the city’s water supply is constrained by the installed production capacity, with daily demand reaching up to 900 million litres compared to the 525.6 million litres produced from the four water sources: Kikuyu Springs, Ruiru, Sasumua, and Thika Dams.

“The four have an installed maximum daily production capacity of 440 million, 61 million, 20 million, and 4 million litres respectively. This means that even when we have our dams overflowing, the water supply will remain constant- We cannot go beyond the installed production capacity,” stated part of the statement.

City dwellers have been encouraged to use water sparingly.