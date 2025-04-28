Pastor in Kilifi Arrested for Encouraging Followers to Climb Trees for Healing

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) last Friday arrested a pastor from Kilifi for urging his followers to avoid medical treatment and engage in other controversial practices.

The arrest, carried out by a multi-agency team, followed the pastor’s activities at the New Foundation Church in Chakama, where he was reportedly indoctrinating his followers into dangerous beliefs. Among the pastor’s controversial teachings was the idea that followers should avoid seeking medical treatment when ill and instead climb a sacred tree located on the church compound to receive healing.

Investigators also discovered that the pastor was administering water known as “maji ya uzima,” believed to have healing powers. The water, which the pastor sourced from his well, was sold at Ksh 200 per liter.

Authorities suspect that two church members have already died as a result of these practices, and there are concerns that another two hundred could face similar risks if the church’s activities continue unchecked.

The pastor is now under investigation for radicalization. Police have urged Kenyans to be cautious of suspicious religious groups.

“While law enforcement agencies continue to respect freedom of worship, members of the public are warned against joining groups that stray from sound doctrine, as such practices jeopardize the lives of their followers and their families,” the statement added.

The investigation team was granted ten days to finalize their inquiries, with a mention of the case scheduled for May 5, 2025. This case comes amid growing concerns about cult activities in Kenya, following the closure of St. Joseph Missions of Africa Church in Rongo, where police rescued 57 people and discovered two bodies.

These cases highlight the growing concern over radical religious teachings that put people’s lives at risk.