Osoro Accuses Uhuru Kenyatta of Fueling Kenya’s Betting Problem

National Assembly Chief Whip and South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro, has blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the country’s growing betting crisis.

Speaking at a church service in Malava, Kakamega County, Osoro argued that the former president was entirely responsible for the current betting problem in Kenya. Though he didn’t mention Uhuru by name, Osoro’s comments were a direct response to recent remarks made by the former president, who had urged the youth to push for leadership change.

“I have seen some leaders say that we want to align ourselves with certain political fronts. You are telling the youth to align to remove some people from their leadership positions. When you were the president, it was under your watch that many betting companies were licensed,” Osoro remarked.

Osoro revealed that more than 200 betting companies were licensed during Uhuru’s tenure, a move he believes significantly contributed to the widespread gambling issue. He expressed concern over the impact on Kenyan youth, saying, “Under your regime, 200 betting companies were licensed. Nowadays, if the youth wake up in the morning, all they do is bet. Many have taken their lives and fallen into depression because of it.”

The legislator also shared that the National Assembly plans to revisit the legislative framework governing the betting industry, with hopes of finding solutions to the growing addiction problem.