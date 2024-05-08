Mwangi Wa Iria’s Wife Granted Bail on Ksh.5M Bond in Ksh351M Corruption Case

On Tuesday, Jane Waigwe Kimani, wife of former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, appeared in court before Milimani Anti-Corruption Magistrate Victor Wakhumile to enter a plea in a Kes.562 million corruption case involving Murang’a County.

Jane, along with her brother David Maina Kiama, pleaded not guilty to a total of seven charges, including money laundering and conspiracy to commit fraud.

The first count against Jane was conspiracy to commit corruption. It is alleged that between October 21, 2014, and June 19, 2017, Jane, along with nine other accused individuals, unlawfully contracted Top Image Media Consultant Limited for media services.

The charge sheet stated that they conspired to defraud the Murang’a County Government of Kes.351,097,491 by claiming to have provided media services through their company, Top Image Media Consultants Limited.

Further, the charge sheet outlined that Ms. Waigwe, along with Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited, entered an agreement to transfer Kes.7.5 million for the purchase of a property at Umoja Innercore, funds allegedly misappropriated from the Murang’a County government.

Additionally, she was accused of diverting Kes.4.4 million from the Murang’a County Government to buy two holiday homes in Nanyuki.

Another allegation stated she fraudulently acquired Kes.3.7 million from the county government for purchasing 13 acres of land in Mweiga, and obtained Kes.600,000 for borehole drilling on the same property.

Furthermore, Ms. Waigwe, as a director of Top Image Media Consultants Limited, purportedly received Kes.3 million from the Murang’a County government on July 1, 2014, unlawfully.

In another charge, she allegedly received Kes.500,000 from Top Image Media Consultants Limited, knowing the funds were corruptly acquired from the county government.

Defense lawyers Wilfred Nyamu and Peter Wanyama sought her release on bail, arguing that the charges were available.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail application, and cited similarities with a case involving the former governor.

The Court released Waigwe and her brother on a bond of Kes.5 million or in the alternative a cash bail of Kes.1 million.

Additionally, the court directed both individuals to surrender their travel documents and refrain from leaving the country without prior approval from the court.

The court scheduled the next mention of their case to coincide with Wa Iria’s on May 14, 2024.