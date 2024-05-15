Motorists Beware: Falling Rock Debris on Machakos-Kangundo Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has alerted motorists and the general public to be on the lookout for falling rock debris on Machakos-Kangundo Road at Kaloleni.

Recent heavy rains in the area have led to the falling debris, KeNHA reported in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The authority said it was clearing the debris to ensure road safety.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority informs the public to be cautious of falling rock debris along Machakos – Kangundo Road (B105) at Kaloleni,” the statement stated.

“We advise the motorists to be vigilant while driving along this affected section of the road even as we remain on the lookout and clear debris,” KeNHA added.

KeNHA calls on all road users to adhere to and obey traffic warning signs installed along the affected area.

Heavy rains have made several roads impassable, with flash floods sweeping off some sections.

As per the latest update from the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, 12 more deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total flood-related fatalities to 289.

The ministry also confirmed that 75 Kenyans were still missing, while another 188 had sustained injuries.

A total of 57,120 households have been displaced, directly impacting approximately 285,600 people.