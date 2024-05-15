Met. Department Forecasts Sunny Weather with Occasional Rainfall

The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that sunny and dry weather conditions are expected in several parts of the country in the coming days.

However, the department noted that some regions will experience periods of rainfall.

The Met Department emphasized the variability of weather patterns in a statement on Tuesday, indicating that while many areas will enjoy dry weather, others should prepare for intermittent showers.

“We anticipate continued rainfall over the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, and the Rift Valley. Isolated heavy rainfall events may occur in some parts of these regions,” the Met Department stated.

According to the five-day forecast from Tuesday, May 10, to Monday, May 20, certain parts of the country will experience high average daytime (maximum) temperatures.

Met stated that temperatures exceeding 30°C will be experienced in most parts of the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

“However, low average night-time (minimum) temperatures dropping below 10°C are likely over some parts of the Central Highlands,” Met added.

According to the five-day forecast from Friday, May 10, to Tuesday, May 14, areas in the Highlands West of Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley will have sunny mornings.

This applies to Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Busia, and West Pokot Counties.