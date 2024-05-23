Kenya Boosts AI and Machine Learning to Drive Economic Growth

Kenya is eager to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning for economic growth, according to Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura.

Mwaura highlighted that AI could add up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with Africa potentially generating $1.3 trillion, boosting its GDP by 5.6%.

“The government has integrated the Kenya National ICT policy to focus on big data, machine learning, and AI,” Mwaura said during a media tour of Lish AI Labs in Nakuru County.

Mwaura mentioned that the Kenya National Digital Master Plan (2022-2032) calls for a strategic plan to identify AI needs.

Additionally, a draft bill in Parliament aims to institutionalize AI and establish the Kenya Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Society to regulate Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and AI.

The regulator will also enforce compliance, and advise the government on AI trends.

Lish AI Labs offers training in AI and machine learning, pairing graduates with job opportunities. They collaborate with companies like Amazon and Microsoft to provide jobs for skilled young people, aligning with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s focus on the Digital Super Highway for transformation, job creation, and growth.

Mwaura emphasized the government’s investment in ICT infrastructure, including 100,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable and improved broadband connectivity, to support AI, IoT, and robotics development.