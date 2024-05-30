KeNHA Issues Traffic Disruption Advisory Ahead of Madaraka Day

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced anticipated traffic disruption ahead of the Madaraka Day Celebrations scheduled to take place in Bungoma County on June 1.

In a notice issued on May 28, 2024, KeNHA Director General Kung’u Ndung’u stated that temporary traffic disruption is set to occur on the Malaba – Webuye road due to the celebrations.

KeNHA expects this traffic disruption to occur from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify the public of a temporary traffic disruption on the A8 Road between Malaba Border and Webuye Town due to the Madaraka Day celebrations scheduled to take place at Masinde Muliro Stadium, Kanduyi in Bungoma Town on Saturday, 1st June 2024,” a public notice read in part.

KeNHA at the same time provided alternative routes for motorists, anticipating that the celebrations may cause traffic disruption on adjacent road sections.

The Authority has mapped out alternative routes for traffic bound for the North Rift, Nyanza, and Western Regions due to the disruption.

Alternative routes

In the first section of the A8 Road between Malaba and Webuye, motorists were advised to use the following alternative routes:

Route 1: Malaba – Rwatama – Sirisia – Chwele – Kimilili – Misikhu – Webuye (Total: 91.9 Km, with the Rwatama to Sirisia section of 16 Km done to gravel standards)

Route 2: Malaba – Kimaeti – Mungatsi – Mayoni – Kakamega – Webuye (Total: 134.4 Km, with the Kimaeti to Mungatsi section of 19 Km done to gravel standards)

For traffic plying between Malaba and Kisumu, KeNHA advised motorists to use the following routes:

Route 1: Malaba – Busia – Kisumu (Total: 140.3 Km)

Route 2: Malaba – Kimaeti – Mungatsi – Mayoni – Ekero – Ebuyangu – Kisumu (Total: 138.4 Km, with the Kimaeti to Mungatsi section of 19 Km done to gravel standards)

Traffic between Malaba and Kitale will also be affected, with motorists expected to use the following route:

Malaba – Rwatama – Sirisia – Chwele – Kimilili – Kamukuywa – Kitale route (Total: 117.1 Km, with the Rwatama to Sirisia section of 16 Km done to gravel standards).

KeNHA issued a traffic advisory for return traffic through the Lwakhakha border, with motorists expected to use the following routes:

Route 1: Lwakhakha – Korisiandet – Wamono – Sirisia (Total: 15 Km)

Route 2: Matisi – Bokoli – Teremi (Total: 22 Km done to gravel standards)

Following the advisory, motorists were urged to adhere to traffic rules. Cargo trucks plying the route were encouraged to utilize the truck holding bay at Leseru.

“Motorists are advised to adhere and follow the traffic signs and guidance in place as directed by the Police and Traffic Marshalls on-site. Additionally, Malaba bound Transit Cargo trucks are encouraged to utilize truck holding bay at Leseru until conclusion of the celebrations,” KeNHA said.