General Charles Kahariri Appointed Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces

President William Ruto has on Thursday morning promoted Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of General, and appointed him as Kenya’s new Chief of Defence Forces.

Gen. Kahariri will step in the shoes of Gen. Ogolla, who perished in a plane crash last month. The new CDF comes from the Navy.

With this appointment, Gen. Kahariri becomes a four-star General, the highest rank among the uniformed forces.

Alongside this appointment, the president has also promoted Major General John Omenda to the rank of Lieutenant General, and appointed him the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces. Lt General Omenda was the Kenya Airforce Commander.

Promoted to be Kenya Airforce Commander is Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed.

Major General Paul Owuor Otieno has meanwhile been promoted to be Kenya Navy Commander.