Ex-Governor Mwangi wa Iria Remanded at Industrial Area Prison

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria is remanded at Industrial Area Prison after pleading not guilty to various corruption charges, including abuse of office, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, and money laundering.

In a statement by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki granted Wa Iria a bond of Kes.20 million and an alternative cash bail of Kes.10 million, which the accused person failed to raise.

“The charges facing Mwangi wa Iria, his wife Jane Waigwe Kimani, brother-in-law Solomon Mutura, Personal Assistant Peter Muturi Karanja and others relate to tenders for media and publicity irregularly awarded to a company linked to them known as Top Image Consultants at a cost of Ksh.562 million during the Financial Years 2014/2015 and 2015/2016.“ EACC reported.

The antigraft watchdog identified Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia and David Maina Njeri as directors of Top Image Consultants company, both known to be close associates of the former Governor.

According to the Commission, Mwangi wa Iria and his wife directly profited from the Kes.562 million payment made by the Murang’a County Government to Top Image Media Consultants Limited, whose directors are Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia and David Maina Njeri.

Part of the money was reportedly sent to Mwangi wa Iria foundation and another part was used to settle Wairia’s loan at CFC Stanbic Bank.

Furthermore, Wa Iria’s wife, Jane Waigwe Kimani, and brother-in-law, Solomon Mutura Kimani, serve as directors of Value View Limited, a company that allegedly gained from funds transferred to Top Image Media Consultant through the acquisition of valuable land in Nairobi and Mweiga, as well as two holiday homes in Nanyuki.

Apart from the criminal charges, the EACC has initiated a civil suit in the High Court to reclaim all misappropriated public funds.