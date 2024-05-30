Education Ministry Reschedules Second Term Half-Term Break

The Ministry of Education has rescheduled the half-term break dates for the second term, initially slated for Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23.

In a circular to all County Directors of Education, the Ministry has revised the half-term dates to June 26.

“Following the disruptions of the opening dates, we have decided to revise the half-term dates for term two,” the circular stated.

Students will now have their mid-term break from Wednesday, June 26 to Friday, June 28, 2024.

The Education Ministry also announced that all boarding school learners are expected to report back on June 30, 2024.

Regarding extending second term dates to recover lost time, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu explained that the extension allows schools to adequately cover the syllabus, especially for candidates preparing for national examinations scheduled for November.

“Particularly for Form Four candidates, we will see how we can recover lost time by extending the term by a few days. They were expected to close for three weeks in August, and we might reduce the number of days schools will be closed,” Machogu said.

The CS emphasized that the national exam dates will remain unchanged.

“The exam calendar will remain the same, with KCSE and KPSEA taking place as scheduled in November,” Machogu stated.