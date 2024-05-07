Court Freezes Ksh.62M Confiscated From Former CS Ukur Yatani’s Nephew

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured High Court orders to preserve $460,000 (Kes.62,100,000), which the anti-graft watchdog confiscated during its ongoing investigation into former Cabinet Secretary and Marsabit Governor Ukur Yatani.

The amount, consisting of 4,600 pieces of USD 100 denominations, was seized from his nephew Ibrae Doko Yatani.

The Commission informed the High Court that possession of the amount raises reasonable suspicion that the money may constitute proceeds of corruption or unexplained wealth.

The commission asserted that Yatani might be involved in money laundering, hence necessitating an investigation into the source.

During the proceedings, the court was informed that Ibrae Doko Yatani, through his company Al Habib Enterprises, irregularly received Kes..71,790,897 from the County Government of Marsabit.

Through its advocate Jackie Kibogy, the EACC further informed Justice Esther Maina that it is concerned that unless the court issues an order authorizing the continued custody of the cash, Ibrae Doko Yatani may demand unconditional release and proceed to dispose of or transfer the cash, thus thwarting any intended forfeiture proceedings to the detriment of the public.

Justice Maina issued the freezing orders on Friday, May 3, and they will remain in effect for six months.

“I am satisfied that there are reasonable grounds laid for the preservation of the funds. An order be and is hereby issued allowing the Application to continue to detain 4,600 pieces of US Dollars 100 denomination seized from the Respondent’s residence on 24th April 2024. The order shall be for a period of six months as provided in Section 56(3) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA),” the court ruled.

“The order shall be served upon the Respondent within 7 days of today’s date. That there be no order as to costs. It is so ordered.”

The money will also serve as an exhibit if criminal charges are filed.