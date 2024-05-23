Suggestions

All The Best PHOTOS of President Ruto’s Arrival in Washington DC

May 23, 2024
by

President William Ruto arrived in Washington, D.C. in the United States of America on Wednesday, May 22.

The President, accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, was received by the First Lady of the United States of America Jill Biden at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in the morning.

This is the second phase of the U.S. State Visit after Atlanta where the President pitched camp for two days marketing Kenya as a top investment destination in Africa.

Photos Courtesy:Office of The First Lady Kenya/Flickr

