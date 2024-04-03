Baringo Woman Allegedly Kills Cop Husband for Returning Home Late

In Kiplombe, Baringo County, a police officer’s wife allegedly stabbed him to death for arriving home late.

According to Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu, Officer Vincent Kipterim, 28, attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) in Mandera County, was on leave when the incident occurred.

Kiragu stated that Kipterim’s wife, ZamZam Bashir, 26, allegedly attacked him with a machete after he arrived home at around 3 am on Tuesday.

The officer recounted that the suspect reported the incident to the deceased’s brother, the Standard reports.

“The officer was on leave, he came home late, a quarrel erupted leading to the deceased being stabbed by his wife, he was rushed to Eldama Ravine Sub County Hospital but succumbed to the injuries,” said Commander Kiragu as quoted.

Police have since arrested the woman, and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The officer’s body was taken to Eldama Ravine Morgue, awaiting postmortem examination.