Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Warns Against New Generation Philosophies Threatening Family Unity

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi voiced her concerns on Monday regarding the escalating divorce rates and family separations in the country.

She also condemned same-sex marriages, affirming her belief that the family institution, ordained by God, is between a man and a woman. The Spouse of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua spoke during a prayer meeting organized by Tuombeni Kenya in Nairobi on Monday, attended by First Lady Rachel Ruto and various church leaders from diverse denominations.

“Today, families are under attack and family values are no longer esteemed. Families have no honour anymore. We have new generation philosophies of men marrying men, and women marrying women, and this we must say no to. The counsel of God shall stand,” she said.

Dorcas lamented the increase in divorce and separation cases, leading the gathering in prayers for families and against sexual immorality.

“It is not the time for us to play around, God hates sexual sin. If there is anything that makes God destroy a people is sexual immorality. If we condone it, this God will not spare us no matter how good we think we are,” she said.

Boy Child Restoration

Pastor Dorcas further urged church leaders to open their doors for the restoration of the boy child, who often finds himself living on the streets and trapped in alcohol and drug abuse.

“Conflicts are killing the boy child across Africa. There are also illicit brews, drugs and alcohol, and our sons have died. Africa and Kenya have a huge widow burden. Let us open our churches for the boy child to feed , clean and clothe them,” she said.

At the same time, pastor Dorcas expressed concern over the high number of widows in the country, highlighting the disproportionate rate of male deaths.

She noted this trend during various widows and orphans meetings held across the country, including in Laikipia, Kilifi, Embu, Meru, and other regions.