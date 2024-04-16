Nairobi Areas Scheduled for Power Interruption Today(Tuesday, April 16)

Kenya Power has scheduled power interruptions in selected areas within Nairobi and Busia counties.

The utility firm stated that the interruption is necessary to facilitate network maintenance. According to the power distributor, the interruptions will occur between 9 am and 5 pm.

Areas affected in Nairobi include parts of Outering, Kamunde Road, Jumuia Hospital, and adjacent customers.

Areas around Lenana Road, Nyangumi Road, Jabavu Road, Kasuku Road, Makuyu Lane, Theta Lane, and adjacent customers will also experience the scheduled power interruptions.

In Busia, customers residing in Lwero Village, Amerikwai, and Mapenzi Road have also received notifications of the scheduled power outages.

Kenya Power announced that residents and businesses in Limara, Aget, Angorom, Alupe Market, Alupe Hospital, and Emuria FM will also experience electricity disruptions from 9 am to 5 pm.