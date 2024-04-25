Dramatic Police Car Chase Leads to Recovery of Ksh.37 Million Worth of Marijuana [PHOTOS]

On Tuesday night, police arrested a suspected trafficker after a dramatic car chase that led to the seizure of marijuana worth a reported Kes.37 million.

A police report indicates that detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), along with officers from Gesonso Police Station in Kisii County, pursued a convoy of four vehicles on the Migori-Kisii highway around 11 pm.

The convoy consisted of two Toyota Proboxes and two Toyota Hiace Matatus.

“The occupants on realising they were being trailed, the driver of motor vehicle Toyota Probox sped off that prompted officers to make a chase and fired two rounds of 9mm to deflate the tyres,” authorities reported.

“The driver abandoned the said motor vehicle and fled to [an] unknown destination with injuries since blood stains were spotted inside the driver seat.”

Joseph Nisa Ouma, aged 39, the other occupant, was arrested and found in possession of Kes.30,000 in various denominations believed to be proceeds from the crime. Police suspect him to be the primary trafficker.

Meanwhile, the drivers of the two matatus abandoned the vehicles, which were subsequently towed to Gesonsoo police station.

Upon searching the impounded cars, authorities discovered fifty sacks containing green, dry plant material suspected to be marijuana, with an estimated street value of Kes.37.5 million.

Additionally, a license plate with the number KCQ 548L was found concealed behind the driver’s seat of one of the matatus.

