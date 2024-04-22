Construction Begins for Ethics Academy in Nairobi

The Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICS) has initiated the construction of a modern seven-storey facility to accommodate its newly established Governance and Ethics Academy.

Situated at its Upper Hill headquarters, the facility will function as a central hub for various services, including capacity building, interactive workshops, and library amenities.

The academy aims to deliver specialized training in ethics, integrity, leadership, good governance, and anti-corruption measures to both public and private sector entities.

The construction of the facility follows a ground-breaking ceremony held last year, officiated by National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo.

“This project underscores the Institute’s steadfast commitment to promoting good governance, fostering professional development, and meeting the evolving needs of its members and the broader community,” ICS chair Joshua Wambua said.

“The initiation of the construction is a momentous occasion for the institute and its stakeholders which signifies our commitment to advancing professional development and promoting good governance practices across all sectors,” he added.

Institute of Certified Secretaries of Kenya

The Institute of Certified Secretaries of Kenya serves as the professional body for certified secretaries in the country.

Established under the Certified Public Secretaries Act, Cap 534 of 1988, the Institute is committed to fostering the advancement, expansion, and regulation of the governance and corporate secretarial profession in Kenya.

Certified Secretaries undergo training, examinations, and certification to demonstrate proficiency in various critical roles and duties, including board services, governance, compliance, administration, public policy, ethics, integrity, communication, and records management.

Currently comprising approximately 4,000 members, all Institute members are equipped and competent in governance, corporate secretarial practice, compliance, management, administration, advisory, consultancy, corporate recovery, and insolvency matters.

Individuals seeking membership are required to apply through the Registration of Certified Public Secretaries Board (RCPSB), responsible for licensing qualified CPS graduates.

Aspiring practitioners must obtain a practicing certificate from RCPSB, fulfilling the necessary prerequisites for certification.