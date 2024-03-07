Yesterday, the government unveiled new measures targeting the trade, consumption, and abuse of illicit alcohol, narcotics, and psychotropic substances in the country.

The new rules came after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua convened a meeting of all Regional and County National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) and Security Teams, which included County Police Commanders from the Kenya Police Service, Administration Police Service, and Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, in a statement delivered after the meeting at the DP’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi, announced that the government perceives the current scale of trade, consumption, and abuse of drugs and illicit alcohol in the country as a national security threat.

25 Stringent Rules Implemented in Crackdown on Illicit Alcohol

To address the crisis of illicit alcohol and substance abuse in the country, the government has introduced 25 new measures, including: