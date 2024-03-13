On Tuesday, March 12, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua orchestrated a surprise birthday party for Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

Following a Joint Cabinet Committee Meeting at the DP’s Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, Riggy G led fellow Cabinet members in commemorating CS Murkomen’s 45th birthday.

Social media-shared photos showed the Cabinet members singing for Murkomen, accompanied by a saxophonist, as he cut his birthday cake. The images also captured Murkomen joyously sharing cake with his colleagues.

CS Murkomen expressed gratitude to the DP and his staff for organizing the party and celebrating his day with him.

“What a special team we serve in! Many thanks for the surprise birthday celebration hosted in my honour by H.E. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and my Cabinet colleagues after today’s Joint Cabinet Committee session,” said Murkomen on Twitter.

He added: “Grateful also to the staff at the Ministry of Roads and Transport and those of the Deputy President’s Office for the very yummy cake. Energised for the service of our nation.”

Check out some of the photos below.