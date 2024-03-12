In a strategic move to transform the delivery of justice through technology, the Judiciary has rolled out the Judiciary Electronic Filing (E-filing) System in all courts across the country.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, speaking during Monday’s launch of E-filing, Data Tracking Dashboard and Causelist Portal, emphasized that the system allows litigants and lawyers to electronically file cases and access court documents, thereby reducing the necessity for physical visits to the courts.

“E-filing allows for remote case filing, offering a convenient platform for legal practitioners and the public to engage with the justice system online, thereby improving accessibility, efficiency, and inclusivity,” said the CJ.

CJ Koome highlighted that the data tracking dashboard offers real-time updates on the status of cases, thereby enhancing transparency and accountability in the judicial process.

Additionally, CJ Koome explained that the causelist portal empowers users to view court schedules and monitor the progress of cases online, simplifying the planning of court appearances and enabling individuals to monitor the status of their cases more easily.

“The Causelist Portal is an innovative, public-facing platform that has been seamlessly integrated with our Case Tracking System (CTS). This integration allows for real-time updates and easy access to cause lists, which are schedules of cases to be heard in court on any given day.”

The CJ emphasized that the implementation of these digital solutions represents a significant milestone in the Judiciary’s endeavors to enhance efficiency, transparency, and access to justice for all Kenyans.

Google Connectivity Project

In light of this, the CJ highlighted ongoing efforts to improve internet connectivity at all court stations through projects such as the Google connectivity project and the Court LAN project, to ensure stable and efficient access to digital services.

Furthermore, the Judiciary is actively adopting technology to ensure the accurate and prompt transcription of court proceedings.

“With the establishment of a pilot transcription centre, we are set to offer transcription services across the country, aiming to alleviate the workload on our judges and judicial officers and expedite the hearing process,” CJ noted.

Koome also directed the Directorate of ICT to actively enhance the user experience within the Case Tracking System by improving the layout of documents. She emphasized that this initiative should specifically target making the platform more user-friendly, thereby facilitating easier navigation and interaction for all users.

The expansion of e-filing beyond Nairobi commenced with the rollout in Mombasa County in April 2023, with 13 counties already onboarded.

“We are now reaching a national scale with court stations in the remaining 34 counties being on-boarded today. This marks a transformative step in making our justice system more efficient and accessible,” Koome said.

She added: “To further strengthen these green practices, I direct that pleadings and documents will be accessed and processed online as printing will cease from July 1, 2024. Thus, no court should print pleadings and documents from July 1, 2024. The resources that go towards the purchase of printing paper will be used to buy desktops and laptops.”