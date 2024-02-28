The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) declared their intention to conduct a peaceful protest in Nairobi on Thursday.

In a letter to the Nairobi Regional Police Commander, KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah stated that the procession will address the delayed posting of medical interns and the payment of fees for postgraduate students.

“We write to inform you of our intention to conduct a peaceful procession concerning the delayed posting of medical interns and the payment of fees for postgraduate students. The procession is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 29th February 2024, commencing at 9:30 am,” noted KMPDU.

The protesting medics will march from the Kenya Medical Association Centre in the Upper Hill area to the Ministry of Health offices. They will then proceed to the Treasury headquarters in the city center.

“In light of the importance of maintaining order and ensuring the safety of all participants, we kindly request your assistance in providing security during this event,” Atellah added.

Last week, the KMPDU Sec-Gen issued a nationwide strike notice for March if more than 1,000 medical interns were not hired. He criticized the Ministry of Health for its refusal to absorb the medics, alleging that it was depriving Kenyans of essential medical services.

“All the doctor interns must get their letters to internships by March 1st, otherwise we will go to the Ministry of Health to collect these letters,” Atellah said on February 20.

“We are putting the Ministry of Health, the Treasury, the Council of Governors and the whole country on notice that by February 29 and March 1, if we do not have direction on posting of interns, all the doctors in this country will be on a go-slow.”