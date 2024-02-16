The government’s response to the persisting passport delays at Nyayo House seems to involve urging individuals to incur additional expenses.

Despite completing all the necessary processes, some Kenyans applying for passports have expressed frustration, revealing that they have been waiting for the travel documents for over six months.

Now, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura has recommended that Kenyans with urgent passport requirements opt for the costlier 50-page document, citing delays in the delivery of the 34-page version.

The current fee for the standard 34-page passport application is Kes.4,500, whereas the 50-page ordinary passport is priced at Kes.6,000.

Mwaura clarified that the current printing machine at the Immigration Department has been facing ongoing challenges. He further mentioned that the government has already acquired two new machines to address these issues.

“The shortage has been caused by slow delivery of the booklets by the supplier. The documents are usually printed outside the country for security reasons leaving only the applicant’s Bio-data page to be printed locally upon application.”

“A consignment of the booklets is on the way and will land in the country soon and the problem will be a thing of the past. In the meantime, those with urgent needs for a passport are advised to apply for the 50-page passports which are in plenty,” he said.

Third generation Identity Cards

Mwaura at the same time said the government is aware of the issue faced by eligible youths in obtaining identity cards following a court order that suspended the production of the third generation Identity Cards.

“An appeal has been made on the case. As we speak 600,000 applications for the cards are pending at the civil registration offices countrywide even as some other 684,000 IDs lie uncollected by the applicants across the country,” said Mwaura.

The government spokesman stated that upon the approval of the appeal, the government will initiate extensive production of the crucial identification documents to swiftly address the backlog.

“We appeal to those yet to collect their documents to do so, to avoid inconveniences in their official as well as private transactions.”