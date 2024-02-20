The United States government has granted Nairobi county government Kes.8.5 billion in financing. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja stated that the funds will be allocated to transport and land use planning.

This comes after Governor Sakaja played host to Chidi Blyden, the deputy CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation last week. The Nairobi county boss said the program will incorporate walkways and cycle paths, financing for Bus Rapid Transit, as well as enhancing commuter and pedestrian connectivity.

“We are excited about our engagement with the Government of the United States of America through MCC which is partnering with us on a $60million Threshold program for the people of Nairobi,” he said.

“To make it clear the States is not financing the BRT lines but will support the leasing and maintenance of buses for Line 2,” Sakaja noted.

The 31-km Line 2 is set to traverse from Lang’ata Road through Ngong, Juja, and Komarock roads to Ruiru, with stops at Dandora, Kariobangi, and Gikomba Market.

“On its successful completion, the program will give way to a much more intensive compact program for the City,” Sakaja added.

The BRT project will be implemented in line with the Ministry of Roads and Transport Strategic Plan 2022-2027.

“One of the objectives under the strategic plan is to expand, modernize and maintain integrated, efficient and sustainable transport systems and to improve quality of service, safety and security of transport systems, built environment and urban development,” Sakaja said.